Ashton Kutcher Gets Ellen DeGeneres In Tears!

Ellen DeGeneres received a very special surprise from her neighbor, Ashton Kutcher when he stopped by her show Wednesday.

Kutcher emphasized how DeGeneres is always helping other people, so he wanted to help her with a huge cause.

Catching the host totally off guard, Kutcher says he partnered with a new investment company, Ripple, to donate about $4 million to DeGeneres' wildlife foundation to save the gorillas!

Watch the super cute surprise below.