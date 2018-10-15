Dreamstime

High School Dance Team Goes Viral For Harry Potter-Themed Choreography

October 15, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - A group of Arizona high school students enchanted homecoming audiences with a magical "Harry Potter" dance routine. 

During the six-and-a-half minute performance, the Walden Grove High School's Performing Arts Crew dance team told the young wizard's story, from his acceptance into Hogwarts and Gryffindor to a spooky showdown with Voldemort.

A video of the spellbinding routine has been viewed more than four million times on the high school's YouTube page. 

This isn't the first time they've gone viral. A video of their "Wizard of Oz" routine from last year racked up more than three million views on YouTube. They took the "Wizard of Oz" routine to "America's Got Talent," but were cut in the quarterfinals.

Another year, the troupe performed a Pixar-themed routine featuring characters from "Toy Story," "The Incredibles" and "Finding Nemo," among others.

