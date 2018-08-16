Aretha Franklin's iconic moments, from 'Respect' to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - With a career spanning nearly six decades, Aretha Franklin proudly earned the title “Queen of Soul.”

The gospel-inspired artist died Thursday at age 76, her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, confirmed to The Associated Press.

Franklin got her start singing gospel music in a Detroit church where her father was the minister. She became an international sensation after releasing her hit song “Respect” in 1967.

Since then, Franklin has been nominated for 44 Grammy awards, winning 18 of them. She set the stage for modern female singers, hitting milestones many artists only dream of.

From becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to performing at inaugurations of three presidents — here’s a look at some of Franklin’s history-making moments that will never be forgotten.

Releases “Respect”

Video of Aretha Franklin - Respect [1967] (Original Version)

The song dropped on Valentine’s Day in 1967. It skyrocketed to the top of the charts just four months later and later became known as a feminist anthem.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Video of Aretha Franklin is First Woman Ever Inducted into Rock Hall

Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

“I don’t think there’s anybody I have known who possesses an instrument like hers and who has such a thorough background in gospel, the blues and the essential black-music idiom,” co-founder of Atlantic Records Ahmet Ertegun said at the time, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame notes on its website. “She is blessed with an extraordinary combination of remarkable urban sophistication and deep blues feeling...The result is maybe the greatest singer of our time.”

Kennedy Center Honors

In December 1994, at the age of 52, Franklin became the youngest recipient ever of the Kennedy Center Honors.

“You could say that Hillary and I went to law school with Aretha, because there was hardly a day when we didn’t listen to one of her songs,” President Bill Clinton said during the ceremony, per Billboard.

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Franklin received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994, approximately three years after being honored with the Grammy Legend Award.

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Video of Bush gives Medal of Freedom to Greenspan, Muhammad Ali

In 2005, George W. Bush presented Franklin with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The singer was one of 14 icons — including famous boxer Muhammad Ali, actress Carol Burnett and actor Andy Griffith — to receive the award.

Presidential Inauguration s

Video of Aretha Franklin Performs at the Inauguration of President Obama

Franklin has performed at the inaugurations of three presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. On January 20, 2009, Franklin sang a wonderful rendition of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Longest national anthem ever?

Video of ARETHA FRANKLIN: Thanksgiving Day National Anthem.

Jaws dropped around the country as Franklin slowly belted the “Star Spangled Banner” at the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Franklin’s performance lasted a surprising 4 minutes and 35 seconds — what many believe to be a record.

According to Fox Sports, Franklin’s performance was more than twice as long as the national average, which clocks in at 1 minute and 57 seconds.