Aretha Franklin Is In Hospice Care At Her Home: Report

(WOMC) - The "Queen of Soul" is in hospice care at her home, a source close to the singer told CNN's Don Lemon.

Word of Aretha Franklin, 76, being gravely ill was first reported by Showbiz 411.

Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman told CNN: "She has a great family, she's surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers."

The singer announced early in 2017 that she would retire, but still perform select shows. Then, earlier this year, doctors ordered the "Respect" singer to stay off the road and rest.

Franklin's career spans six decades. She got her start singing gospel music in a Detroit church where her father was the minister. In 1960, she signed with her first major record label. By 1968, Franklin was an established soul chart-topper with hits like "Respect," "Chain of Fools" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1987 -- a year before the Beatles were inducted. Franklin has 44 Grammy nominations and 18 wins. She has performed at the inaugurations of three presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. President George W. Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Franklin's last known performance was at a private gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation last November.