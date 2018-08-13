Aretha Franklin "Gravely Ill," Surrounded By Family: Report

Detroit's own Queen of Soul is said to be "gravely ill," with members of her family at her bedside since Saturday.

There are numerous reports that Motown's own Aretha Franklin, 76, is surrounded by family and friends who are asking for prayers for the legendary singer.

NBC reporter Harry Hairston said on Twitter that he "spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well."

Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well. — Harry Hairston (@harryhairston) August 13, 2018

"Aretha is surrounded by family and people close to her. She is gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy," says Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411.

In 1987, the multiple Grammy award-winner was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her hits include "Respect" (1967), "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968), (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" (1968), "Day Dreaming" (1972), "Jump to It" (1982), "Freeway of Love" (1985), and "A Rose Is Still A Rose," (1998).

Aretha Franklin performed at Elton John's gala in New York City to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation. Learn more here: https://t.co/7sRU1CL0A8 https://t.co/yDTFvfca9p via @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/b5zRonHLNL — Raymond Morin (@RaymondMorinV2) November 11, 2017

Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and has battled health problems in recent years. She performed the National Anthem before the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings game in Nov. of 2016 and the Elton John AIDS Foundation party late last year in New York. Her most recent public performance was in Philadelphia in August 2017.