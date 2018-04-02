Applebee's Is Selling Margaritas For Just $1 In April

(104.3 WOMC) Applebee's has given us all a reason to be happy this April.

The chain is selling $1 margaritas again — Dollaritas, if you will — for the entire month. Served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix, you'll be able to ring in spring and celebrate the return of warmer weather by saving on a neighborhood favorite.

"Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we're excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."

For more information on the DOLLARITA, stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.