Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime

Applebee's Is Selling $2 Beers All Month Long

September 4, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Autumn doesn't start until Sept. 22, but for those who are already craving the crispness of fall, you'll be able to buy $2 Samual Adams Ocotberfest beers at Applebee's all September long. 

It's part of the Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month special.

Applebee's regularly announces a month-long drink special for between $1 and $2. Some of its most successful campaigns have been the "Dollarita," the margarita special the chain sold for, you guessed it, a dollar. There was the $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade, the $1 Bahama Mama, the $1 Long Island iced tea and the $1 strawberry Dollarita.

The restaurant chain says to check with your local Applebee's to be sure they sell Sam Adams Octoberfest and to check for local serving times.

Tags: 
Applebee's
Cheap Beer
Sam Adams
Octoberfest

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes