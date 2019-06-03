(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Applebee's Kicks Off June With $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade

June 3, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Applebee's is helping customers "sip" into summer with a new neighborhood drink of the month.

For the entire month of June, Applebee’s locations nationwide will be launching $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade.

The drink, which comes in a 10-ounce mug, is made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry, and fresh lemon juice and vodka.

“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”

The drink is available to customers 21 and over at participating locations beginning June 1. 

