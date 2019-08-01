You Can Get A $1 Mai Tai At Applebee's This Month

(WOMC) -- If you're ready to soak in every last drop of summer fun, then get ready, because Applebee's has just announced the Applebee's August Neighborhood Drink of the Month and it is a doozy.

From today through the end of August, you'll be able to get a $1 Mai Tai! It looks like we're getting rum-drunk through Labor Day, y'all.

In case you're unfamiliar with the program, let us fill you in. On the first of the month, the chain welcomes a new (super cheap!) cocktail to its drink lineup. We've had the Malibu Dollarmama, that Vodka Raspberry Lemonade, and we can't forget the OG icon, Dollarita.

But this Mai Tai looks delicious — the Insta-worthy presentation has red and yellow layers of flavor, served in a 10-ounce mug. The drink itself features rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, AND lime.

It's also topped with a cocktail umbrella!

“Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!”