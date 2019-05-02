Applebee’s Original 'Dollarita' Is Back For May

(104.3 WOMC) -- There are only a few things in life that are certain: Margaritas are delicious, and for the entire month of May they’re only $1 at Applebee’s Grill and Bar.

Siri, give me directions to the nearest Applebee’s.

The cocktail that started the dollar beverage craze is making a huge comeback in 2019, and not just for Cinco de Mayo.

“The Dollarita taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day?” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s.

Don’t expect any Don Julio in your drink, however. The beverage is as basic as it gets, made with tequila and their pre-made signature margarita mix in a 10-ounce mug. But for $1, can you honestly complain?

Try not to let this iconic beverage burn a hole in your wallet, because Applebee’s genuinely wants you to drink responsibly.