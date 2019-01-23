Apple Announces 'Shot On iPhone' Photo Contest

(104.3 WOMC) -- Apple just announced their 'Shot on iPhone' photography challenge. If you are a photographer or you just happened to have captured that perfect on your iPhone Apple wants to see your shot.

To enter, just submit a photo on Instagram or Twitter using the #ShotOniPhone hashtag or you can submit a high-resolution photo to [email protected] with the file format 'firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.' by Feb. 7th.

The 10 winning submissions will be featured in an upcoming Apple ad campaign. You have to be at least 18 years old to enter.