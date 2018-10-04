Dreamstime

Insects Colonize Family Car In 3 Days Parked At Airport

October 4, 2018
Categories: 
Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family returned from a three-day trip to find their car parked at the airport had been possessed by a colony of ants.

The Charlotte Observer reports Caroline Tedder Hacker lodged a complaint on Facebook on Sunday, warning people not to park in a certain section of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's parking lot.

She said the car's interior and engine were infested with ants, and her 11-month-old daughter had ants crawling on her during their ride back to Greensboro. She said the colony had been inside long enough to build a nest in the corner of the engine.

Airport officials told the newspaper they offered to pay the cost of cleaning, in addition to waiving parking costs. They said ants tend to surface around this time of year.
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Tags: 
North Carolina
airport

