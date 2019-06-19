Ants From Carry-On Bag Force Plane Out Of Service

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport had to be taken out of service after ants from a carry-on bag appeared in part of the cabin.

A passenger on the Venice-to-Newark flight Monday described the scenario in a series of tweets and photos.

A United spokesman said the plane was sidelined once it reached Newark so it could be cleaned and exterminated.

The spokesman said the airline notified airport customs and agriculture personnel.