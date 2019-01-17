Anna Faris Responds To Chris Pratt's Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger

(104.3 WOMC) -- After the fans joined in to congratulate Chris Pratt for proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger, his ex-wife Anna Faris decided to share exactly what she was thinking the second she found out.

According to Faris, before she had even commented "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" on his Instagram announcement, he called her to give her a heads up.

Faris, 42, spoke about the engagement on her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified,’ on Monday, January 14, the same day she congratulated the couple on social media.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” Faris said during the latest episode.

Always a comedian, she responded to her ex-husband’s message with a cheeky suggestion: “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …

All jokes aside, the "House Bunny" star reiterated her excitement about this new chapter for the "Jurassic World" actor, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29. “I’m so happy for them,” she gushed. “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Faris and Pratt were married for 8 years before their split in 2017. They have a 6-year-old son Jack.