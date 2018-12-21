America's Thanksgiving Parade Named No. 1 In America

(104.3 WOMC) -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van has been named the Best Holiday Parade in America by the 2018 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Produced by The Parade Company, Detroit’s iconic Thanksgiving parade is broadcast in 185 cities across the U.S. and just celebrated its 92nd year on storied Woodward Avenue where nearly one million people gather each Thanksgiving Day.

“We are incredibly honored and proud in Detroit to have America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van named as the Best Holiday Parade in America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “Every year our team works together to create the best parade imaginable – putting Detroit on a national stage and taking this world-class event and broadcast to a new level for Detroiters and viewers across the country.”

Nominees for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards were selected by a panel of experts and voted on by the public. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. 10Best.com averages 5 million visitors per month.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van is featured annually on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more 185 major cities across the country. WOMC’s Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan also broadcast parade day shows.

For more information visit theparade.org.