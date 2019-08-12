This may come as a surprise to some, but America's favorite sandwich is... the grilled cheese.

According to a recent survey conducted by YouGov.com, grilled cheese is the most popular sandwich in the country. From a representative sample of 1,223 people, the staple of comfort food won the hearts of 79% of the people surveyed. The turkey and grilled chicken sandwiches tied for second place at 75%, followed by roast beef in fourth (71%) and the BLT and ham sandwiches tied for fifth (69%).

The least favorite sandwich was the French dip, where only 46% of surveyors stated they liked.

YouGov.com says regional differences kept some options lower. For example, crab cake sandwiches came in at just 39 percent, but pretty much anyone that saw this list jumped in online, saying either the rankings were wrong or their favorite sandwich wasn't listed.

Here are the top 15 sandwiches in America: