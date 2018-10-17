‘Leave The Mask At Home’: AMC Reminds Guests Of Policies For ‘Halloween’ Premiere

(104.3 WOMC) -- For this weeks opening of ‘Halloween,’ AMC Theatres is expecting a big turnout for the return of Michael Myers to the silver screen.

The movie theatre chain is encouraging fans to dress up for the occasion, but want to remind moviegoers that weapons, real or fake, and mask are not permitted at AMC.

“In the spirit of “Halloween” and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC. So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home!” the theater said in a statement.

The 2018 version includes original cast member Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who survived an attack from Myers 40 years ago.

The first showing of the latest ‘Halloween’ sequel begins Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Find showings near you.