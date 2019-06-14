Amazon Is Selling An Inflatable Speed Boat With Built-In Drinks Cooler!

(104.3 WOMC) -- No boat? No problem! You can get one for a fraction of the price in the form of a pool float.

Grab your five closest friends, because the Inflatable Bay Breeze Boat Party Island holds six people!

The inflatable includes an inflated rear swim platform with five handles to make it easy to get in and out of, eight cup holders and that all important built-in cooler to chill your beverage of choice.

You can tell from the picture that this boat is big, but at 20 feet by 10 feet, multiple buyers have noted that it’s actually HUGE. So don’t expect this to put this in your tiny pool in the backyard. You’ll need a lake, ocean, bay, or whatever large body of water can fit a 20-foot pool float.

The 6-Person Inflatable Bay Breeze Boat Party Island is available on Amazon with free shipping for $219.99.