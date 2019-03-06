'Amazing Grace' Trailer: Aretha Franklin, In All Her Glory

(104.3 WOMC) -- For Aretha Franklin fans across the world, the upcoming theatrical release of “Amazing Grace” is the year’s most important movie event.

The Sydney Pollack-directed documentary was shot in 1972 at the New Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles when Aretha Franklin was 29 and at the peak of her vocal powers.

The critically acclaimed album has sold over two million copies in the United States alone, making it the biggest seller of Franklin’s entire career and the best-selling gospel album in music history.

Neon will release “Amazing Grace” in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on April 5. The documentary will expand in the following weeks.

Watch the official trailer below.