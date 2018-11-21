All The Black Friday Deals Revealed Right Here!

The holy grail of shopping is nearly upon us: Black Friday.

Experts have been weighing in for weeks on what to expect, and most predictions say retailers will focus on electronics deals. TheBlackFriday.com predicts $499 4K curved TVs, $200 rebates on iPhones, and $499 laptops.

They also predict that more people than ever will stay home and shop online -- and do it starting on Thanksgiving Day. "To avoid the backlash, more and more stores are moving their sale 'online' on Thanksgiving Day by still keeping their physical stores closed," theblackfriday.com found. "As a result, Thanksgiving Day is emerging as one of the main days for online shopping. The Wednesday or more specifically Thanksgiving Eve has also emerged as another time when several stores start their Black Friday Sale. We hope that the trend will continue as most stores want to get a share of consumer wallet. The earlier they get shopper's attention, easier it would be for them to get consumers to spend their holiday shopping dollars in their stores."

Where to get the best bargains? "While Amazon continues to rule the online world, WalMart remains an undisputed king of the Black Friday. BestBuy, Target, Kohl's and Macy's are next in line, in terms of popularity," says theblackfriday.com. "Expect WalMart, Target, BestBuy, and Amazon to offer cheapest laptops, TVs and video games."

Now, without any further ado is a link to every single ad circular for Black Friday! See them HERE!