Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Alex Trebek launches new season of 'Jeopardy!' with beard

September 12, 2018
Categories: 
Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of "Jeopardy!" and the look has led to a poll.

The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, "It's time to embark upon a magical journey." He opened the first show of the season by saying, "No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation."

It's time to embark upon a magical journey into Season 35! New episodes start today! ✨

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy) on

The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it. One person wrote that the beard reminded her of the actor Sean Connery while another compared Trebek to Santa Claus.

Trebek was known for sporting a mustache, but he shaved it off in 2001. He grew the mustache back for the 30th season in 2014.

Tags: 
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
Beard
Alex Trebek beard

Recent Podcast Audio
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes