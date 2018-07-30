Alex Trebek Hints at Retirement

Alex Trebek may be ready to retire from hosting "Jeopardy."

Talking to TMZ, Trebek said there's "a 50-50 (chance), maybe a little less" that he stays on as host past the end of his contract in 2020.

Trebek is 78-years-old and he's been hosting "Jeopardy" since 1984.

When asked who could replace him, Trebek brought up two names; Alex Faust who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings and attorney Laura Coates. Coates is an African American woman who Trebek said "appears on cable news from time to time."