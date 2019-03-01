Aldi Is Selling Green And Alcohol-Infused Cheese For St. Patrick's Day

(104.3 WOMC) -- ALDI is upping its game for St. Patricks Day this year by debuting a line of cheeses.

Some of them are green, some of them are boozy (!!!), and all are worthy of your affection and dollar bills. And here’s the kicker: none of the green ones are actually dyed green — they’re au natural, baby.

The selection of green cheeses includes Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby. They are both a brilliant green color. The boozy line consists of an Aged Irish Cheddar, Irish Cheddar with Beer, and Irish Cheddar with Whiskey. All of the cheeses are made by the brand Happy Farms.

Forget following rainbows for a pot of gold, just follow directions to your nearest ALDI for these delicious Irish cheeses before they’re gone! Get all the info from our friends at @foodandwine. https://t.co/TRs7G4siYe — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) February 22, 2019

The cheeses are now available at ALDI stores nationwide.

This isn’t the first time that ALDI has gone all in on interesting cheeses for a special occasion. In fact, they debuted a line of punny cheeses intended for Valentine’s Day.