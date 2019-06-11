Aldi Is Introducing A New Ice Cream Just For Your Dog

(104.3 WOMC) -- One of the best parts of summer is undoubtedly cooling off with a frozen treat — and now, your pets can partake in the deliciousness, too: Aldi is releasing ice cream for dogs, reports Delish.

Part of the Heart To Tail label, the “Frozen Dog Treats,” as they’re called, will hit Aldi stores in the United States on June 26 under the Aldi Finds section of the store.

The box comes with two of each flavor: original and Cheese and Bac'n.

The frozen dog treats will retail for $3. The packaging also boasts gluten free ingredients and no artificial flavors.