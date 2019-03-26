ID 131243004 © Stephanie Berg | Dreamstime.com

Aldi Is Bringing Back Its $9 Bottled Mimosa Flavor In A Pineapple Flavor

March 26, 2019
By Nathan Vicar

Aldi is bringing back it’s popular $9 bottled mimosas in time for Easter brunch.

This time it is adding another flavor to the lineup.

According to Pop Sugar, Aldi is adding pineapple-flavored mimosas in addition to the orange-flavored mimosa.

Both flavors will be available April 3.

