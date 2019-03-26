Alanis Morissette Announces Pregnancy In Instagram Photo
March 26, 2019
By The Associated Press
Alanis Morissette is pregnant with her third child.
The Grammy-winning singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself Monday to her Instagram account, revealing her round belly while also singing with headphones covering her ears.
so much NEWness... ❤️❤️❤️❤️--------------------------------------------
Morissette captioned the photo with, "so much NEWness." Her representative confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press.
The 44-year-old Canadian singer has two kids: her son Ever Imre is 8 and her daughter Onyx Solace turns 3 in June.
Her hits include "Ironic," ''You Oughta Know," ''Thank U" and "Hands Clean."