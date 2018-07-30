After Being Left On the Bench, This Teen With Cerebral Palsy Created His Own Team

(WOMC) - After spending years stuck on the bench 17-year-old Cameron Osburn, who has cerebral palsy, made his own soccer team for players who also have disabilities.

Adversity United is for six to 12-years-olds in the United Kingdom who have social, behavioral, physical or cerebral challenges. Cameron started playing more as a teen when he joined a team for players with disabilities. That’s when he realized what he really wanted to do was coach.

There are always goals for players to keep in mind at each practice. Cameron says the club’s young players have become more confident, better communicators and have also improved their soccer skills -- and that’s a win for anyone who is trying to overcome an obstacle.