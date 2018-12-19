Adam Sandler Remembers Chris Farley In A Heartwarming Song

(104.3 WOMC) -- Adam Sandler has taken a break from the jokes to remember good friend Chris Farley with a heartwarming song commemorating the legendary comedian on the 21st anniversary of his death.

The clip comes from Sandler's new Netflix special "100% FRESH," which is available now.

Watch the clip below:

Video of Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh | Chris Farley Tribute [HD] | Netflix

Sandler and Farley worked together on "SNL" in the early 1990s before Farley left the show in 1995. Farley also appeared briefly in the Sandler hit movie "Billy Madison." He died at 33 of a drug overdose in 1997.