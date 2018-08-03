Actor Patrick Dempsey & Wife Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary Where They Tied The Knot

19 years never looked so good!

Actor Patrick Dempsey celebrated his anniversary back at the very gazebo where he and his wife Jillian first said "I do" nearly two decades ago.

Of course, the 52-year-old actor didn’t forget flowers to celebrate the special occasion.

19 years ago, they made a vow "for better or for worse," and 3-years-ago things seemed to be just that when the couple filed for divorce.

Patrick said in interviews that he was not prepared to let go of the marriage back then. So the couple, who have three children together, committed to doing more work on their relationship, including couples counseling.

Now the pair are stronger than ever, as they look forward to many more married years together.