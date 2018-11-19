ABC to air 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' on November 21

(104.3 WOMC) -- From Halloween to Valentine's Day, it's just not a holiday without a visit from the Peanuts gang. And Thanksgiving is no different.

ABC will air "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" from Charles Schulz at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The network announced the schedule in a news release, and added that it will air "This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers" immediately after the classic Thanksgiving special. This additional animated short originally aired back in 1988, and puts the crew of Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, Lucy and co. at the scene of the first Thanksgiving in 1620.

This year's airing represents the 45th anniversary of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," which originally aired back in 1973 on CBS. The airing of this beloved holiday special made the switch to ABC in the early 2000s.

"Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However, the dinner he arranges is a disaster when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish," ABC writes in its news release.

"Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie's persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown."

If you don't have access to ABC, don't fret, because you can still watch Charlie Brown's thwarted attempts at kicking a football via the internet — but it will cost you. The collection of Peanuts Thanksgiving specials can be purchased via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play for $9.99. On all three sites, the package includes the original special and the short, so you won't be missing out on anything.