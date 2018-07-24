LIST: 8 '90s Shows That Need to Make a Comeback

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Kids from the '90s rejoiced last week when news broke that the lovable babies of "Rugrats" were going to once again grace our television screens.

"Rugrats" is just one of the many shows to make a comeback in recent years. "Roseanne," Full House (now named "Fuller House"), "Queer Eye," "Will & Grace" and "Diara" are just a few of the other shows to be revived.

Since we're feeling nostalgic, here are eight other '90s shows we'd like to see partake in the reboot/revival trend.

1. "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air": The show that catapulted Will Smith to main stream popularity and Hollywood film success would certainly generate plenty of nostalgic interest from fans. Surely Smith would be open to one more go-around as the smooth-talking West Philadelphia-born Bel-Air transplant. The show could include Smith's son, Jaden Smith.

2. "Friends": Friends, which premiered in 1994, ended after 236 episodes -- 10 years -- in which the world saw six young, cherubic faces dominate prime time TV with their hilarious life and love adventures while living in New York City in their twenties. We just want them back in our lives!

3. "Home Improvement": It was the go-to home improvement show before HGTV and DIY was cool. The show, which ran from 1991 through 1999, featured Tim "The Toolman" Taylor as a TV personality for his own "Tool Time" show. Plus it took place in suburban Detroit, which is really cool.

4. "Guts": Guts, hosted by Mike O'Malley and officiated by the world's best ref Moira "Mo" Quirk, was a reality competition series before that was a thing. It made being active look cool. Plus, who didn't want a piece of the Aggro Crag?

5. "Doug": Doug Funnie was endlessly relatable as just an average 11-year-old with a very active imagination dealing with school, bullies, fitting in and crushing on Patti Mayonnaise.

6. "Clarissa Explains It All": Before Melissa Joan Hart was a teenage witch, she explained it all — "all" being all things teen, not to mention how to get a guy (friend) to climb through your bedroom window. The show could easily be rebooted with a new cast, maybe make Hart the mom? Who knows!

7. "Are You Afraid Of The Dark?": We're all grown up now, but we're still haunted by the tales the Midnight Society told around the fire. The stories they told were campy, creepy and legitimately terrifying! In fact, how was this a show for kids?!

8. "Legends of the Hidden Temple": Legends, hosted by Kirk Fogg and Olmec the talking head, was a fun combo of history lessons/legends and puzzle-solving.