9-Year Old Robbed At Gunpoint While Running Lemonade Stand

(WOMC) - This time it wasn't the government or a busybody neighbor that tried to shut down a child's lemonade stand, but an armed robber instead.

Deputies in Union County, NC are now looking for the man who shoved a gun in the 9-year old boy's stomach on Saturday afternoon.

In some nearby woods, the Charlotte Observer reports deputies found a black BB gun, a metal tin and a camouflage hat similar to the one the teenager wore during the robbery. He may have hidden a bicycle in the woods and cycled away after the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Philip Smith, the boy's shocked father, said "never had an incident like this, never thought this would happen," and points out the gutless gunman walked away with $17.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Underwood says, "I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand, that takes it to a new level."