7-Eleven Owner Gives Food To Shoplifter

(104.3 WOMC) -- Upon catching a shoplifter in his store, a 7-Eleven owner in Toledo did what most of us would in that situation: he called 9-1-1. But after speaking to the thief, he had a change of heart.

According to WTVG, surveillance video shows the store owner talking with the teen over the weekend. “He said, ‘I’m stealing for myself. I’m hungry, and I’m doing it for my younger brother,'” said Jitendra “Jay” Singh.

Singh did not call police. Instead, the TV station reports he told the teen to go back to the food aisle and get pizza, sandwiches and more and there would be no charge for them.

Singh told the cops not to come, admitting, "He's a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem."

Singh, who has been in the neighborhood for five years, said he likes to help others when he can.