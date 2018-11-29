You Won't Believe These Epic Christmas Design Fails [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- With Christmas just around the corner, we thought we'd get you in the festive spirit by bringing you this hilarious list of Christmas design fails.

Bored Panda compiled a collection of photos which features a whole host of merry merchandise and Christmas-themed ideas that didn't quite turn out as expected.

From suspiciously phallic-shaped candle holders to interesting looking trees, these design fails are sure to make you ho ho ho with laughter.