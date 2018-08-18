photo: WWJ/Brooke Allen

24th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise Off To A Roaring Start

August 18, 2018
Categories: 
Features
Woodward Dream Cruise

Today is the day car lovers have been waiting all year for: The Woodward Dream Cruise.

Thousands of car lovers from metro Detroit and beyond are descending on a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue Saturday for the largest one-day celebration of classic car culture in the world.

The Dream Cruise, which stretches from Ferndale to Pontiac, is great whether you’re riding along or just watching from the sidelines. Some people come to relive memories while others, too young to remember these cruisers, just want to see cool cars. And more and more people are coming from out-of-town. 

An estimated 1.3 million people will turn out for the Dream Cruise, which officially began at 9 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. tonight.

Tags: 
Woodward Dream Cruise
Dream Cruise

