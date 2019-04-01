2019 Rock Hall Ceremony [SLIDESHOW]

(104.3 WOMC) -- The 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame took place Friday night (March 29) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The 2019 class included Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, the Zombies, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, and Roxy Music.

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to have been released in 1993 or earlier.

HBO will broadcast a truncated version of the ceremony later in the year.

