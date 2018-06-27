SIPA USA

2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame Honorees Announced

Recipients include Michael Buble, Cypress Hill, Dolly Parton, and more!

June 27, 2018
The Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees have been announced for the class of 2019. The recipients will be recognized in the recording group, television, film, and live theater/live performance categories.

Music superstars including Michael BubleCypress Hillthe LettermenEmmylou HarrisFaith HillTommy MottolaP!nkDolly PartonTeddy Riley, and Linda Ronstadt will all be honored in the recording group.

Television producer Di Bona revealed to Variety, "the committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world."

Other celebrities among the class of inductees include Robert De NiroGuy FieriAnne Hathaway,Idina MenzelMandy MooreTyler Perry, and more.

Every year the company receives hundreds of submissions for new sidewalk mentions. Although it is one of Hollywood's top honors, it doesn't come cheap for those who are picked.

According to CNN, between breaking up the sidewalk, maintaining the area, and the production of the ceremony, it will cost more than $30,000.

The dates for the star ceremonies have yet to be announced. Congratulations!

