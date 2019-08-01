LIST: 2019 Dream Cruise Events
Check out what's happening before during and after the cruise!
The historic Woodward Dream Cruise is almost here!
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17. But there's much more going on before, during and after the cruise!
Check out the list of events going on below.
Berkley -
www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest
Friday, August 16:
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone @ 12 Mile Road & Tyler.
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Games, prizes and FUN! @ 12 Mile Road & S. Griffith
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court @ 12 Mile Road & S. Robina and Downtown Business District.
- 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade @ 12 Mile Road (Coolidge and Greenfield). Live Entertainment by Denise Davis & The Motor City Sensations @ 12 Mile Road & N. Robina.
Saturday, August 17:
ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise tents @ Woodward & 12 Mile Rd. and Woodward & Catalpa.
Birmingham -
allinbirmingham.com/cruiseevent
Saturday, August 17:
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event & Classic Car Show
- Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise, Chevy Display, Live Entertainment & Food Vendors. WXYZ Live Broadcast. WOMC Broadcast Tower.
Bloomfield Township -
Saturday, August 17
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Classic Car Show @Mercedes-Benz, 36700 Woodward Ave.
Ferndale -
Thursday, August 15 @ West Nine Mile & Woodward
- 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show
- 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Friday, August 16 @ Nine & Woodward.
- 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show & Ford Motor Co.
- 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise
Saturday, August 17 @ Nine & Woodward
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Co.
- 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Pontiac -
https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/
Pontiac Power Week
Thursday, August 15
- 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM: Pontiac Transportation Museum’s Pontiac Drive-in at the Marriott Centerpointe. BB King Blues Show & Bourbon Tasting. Tickets available at FlagstarStrand.com.
Friday, August 16:
- 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM: Pontiac Pit StopPark, walk, nosh and nip before resuming cruising! Look for the checkered flags outside Pontiac eateries to find Dream Cruise specials.
Saturday, August 17:
- 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM: Pontiac Classic Car Festival
- Pontiac Classic Car Show
- Pontiac Downtown Expo
- Kids’ play area, food trucks.
- 5:00 PM: Silent Disco in Hidden River Park
Royal Oak -
Friday, August 16, 2019
- 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, August 17, 2019
- 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School
- 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court
WOMC Broadcast Tower @ 13 Mile Rd & Woodward & Family Zone in the Park.
Pleasant Ridge -
- 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Memorial Park
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Ford Classic Car Show, Greenbelt Park