LIST: 2019 Dream Cruise Events

The historic Woodward Dream Cruise is almost here!

This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17. But there's much more going on before, during and after the cruise!

Check out the list of events going on below.

Berkley -

www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest

Friday, August 16:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone @ 12 Mile Road & Tyler.

@ 12 Mile Road & Tyler. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Games, prizes and FUN! @ 12 Mile Road & S. Griffith

@ 12 Mile Road & S. Griffith 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court @ 12 Mile Road & S. Robina and Downtown Business District.

@ 12 Mile Road & S. Robina and Downtown Business District. 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade @ 12 Mile Road (Coolidge and Greenfield). Live Entertainment by Denise Davis & The Motor City Sensations @ 12 Mile Road & N. Robina.

Saturday, August 17:

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise tents @ Woodward & 12 Mile Rd. and Woodward & Catalpa.

Birmingham -

allinbirmingham.com/cruiseevent

Saturday, August 17:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event & Classic Car Show

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise, Chevy Display, Live Entertainment & Food Vendors. WXYZ Live Broadcast. WOMC Broadcast Tower.

Bloomfield Township -

www.bloomfieldtwp.org/events

Saturday, August 17

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Classic Car Show @Mercedes-Benz, 36700 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale -

www.FerndaleDreamCruise.com

Thursday, August 15 @ West Nine Mile & Woodward

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show

12:00 PM – 9:30 PM: DJ Sounds & Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

Friday, August 16 @ Nine & Woodward.

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show & Ford Motor Co.

1:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise

Saturday, August 17 @ Nine & Woodward

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Co.

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

1:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

Pontiac -

https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/

Pontiac Power Week

Thursday, August 15

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM: Pontiac Transportation Museum’s Pontiac Drive-in at the Marriott Centerpointe. BB King Blues Show & Bourbon Tasting. Tickets available at FlagstarStrand.com.

Friday, August 16:

12:00 PM to 10:00 PM: Pontiac Pit StopPark, walk, nosh and nip before resuming cruising! Look for the checkered flags outside Pontiac eateries to find Dream Cruise specials.

Saturday, August 17:

10:00 AM to 10:00 PM: Pontiac Classic Car Festival

Pontiac Classic Car Show

Pontiac Downtown Expo

Kids’ play area, food trucks.

5:00 PM: Silent Disco in Hidden River Park

Royal Oak -

Friday, August 16, 2019

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, August 17, 2019

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court

WOMC Broadcast Tower @ 13 Mile Rd & Woodward & Family Zone in the Park.

Pleasant Ridge -