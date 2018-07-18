2018 Dream Cruise Events

The historic Woodward Dream Cruise is almost here!

This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18. But there's much more going on before, during and after the cruise!

Check out the list of events going on below.

Birmingham -

Saturday, August 18:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event

Event will take place on Old Woodward from Lincoln to Merrill

Currently looking for volunteers and we have room for more classic cars: Volunteer registration form: https://64melinda.wufoo.com/forms/x17m1m7f0650trk/ Car club application: https://64melinda.wufoo.com/forms/p6cu44f0924xgs/



Full details can be found at: http://www.birminghamcruiseevent.com/

Berkley -

www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest

Friday, August 17:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone @ 12 Mile Road & Tyler.

@ 12 Mile Road & Tyler. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Games, prizes and FUN! @ 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.

@ 12 Mile Road & Griffith south. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court @ 12 Mile Road & Robina south and Downtown Business District.

@ 12 Mile Road & Robina south and Downtown Business District. 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade @ 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield. Pre-Registrations: Only $10 (Classic Vehicles – 1979 or older) Print & Mail-In Register Online at http://berkley.maxgalaxy.net – you will need to create an account and pay with a credit card In-Person: Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina, Berkley, MI 48072, (248) 658-3470

@ 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield. 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment

August 17 & 18:

Bloomfield Township -

www.bloomfieldtwp.org/events

Saturday, August 18 @ 36600 Woodward:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show & Bill Wells Car Club Classic. Classics only Registration: $50 Print & Mail-In In-Person: Bloomfield Twp. Community Relations, 4200 Telegraph, Bloomfield Twp., MI 48303, (248) 642-7608



Ferndale -

www.FerndaleDreamCruise.com

August 16, 17 & 18: On West Nine Mile

Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage Thursday, August 16 5:30 PM Ferndale Comm. Concert Band 7:00 PM Shout!, A Beatles Tribute Band Friday, August 17 3:00 PM Rich Satterfield 5:00 PM The Favorites 7:30 PM American Band Saturday, August 18 1:00 PM Crewsade 3:00 PM Full Tilt 5:00 PM City Beat, a Motown Sound Band 7:30 PM Lookin’ Back, a Bob Seger Tribute Band



Thursday, August 16: On West Nine Mile @ Woodward

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show Classics Vehicles (25 years or older) Pre-Registrations Only: $20 Email or Print: https://ferndalemi.seamlessdocs.com/f/2018ClassicsRegistrationForm Register Online at https://form.jotform.com/81557294781165 Mail or In-Person: Ferndale City Hall, 300 East Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220, (248)546-1573



Thursday, August 16 on Vester Street.

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Get Reel Movie Night @ dusk.

Friday, August 17: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 18th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show with Lights & Sirens Cruise Police, Fire or Ambulance vehicles only Pre-Registrations Only Email or Print: https://ferndalemi.seamlessdocs.com/f/2018_FEVS Mail or In-Person: Ferndale City Hall, 300 East Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220, (248)546-1573

with Lights & Sirens Cruise 5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise

Saturday, August 18: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 20th Annual Mustang Alley Show Entrance Fee: $20 Online Registration Only: http://mustangalleyon9.com/

104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower

Pontiac -

https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/

August 18 & 19:

11:00 AM -10:00 PM: Downtown Pontiac Car Show & Live Entertainment Registration: $25 Print and Mail-In Only For more details: [email protected] , (248) 762-1393



Royal Oak -

Friday August 18: Memorial Park

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.

Registration: $50 Download the Registration Form. Call Sandy Millard, (865) 223-7622 for registration form



Saturday, August 19: