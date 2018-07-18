104.3 WOMC

2018 Dream Cruise Events

Check out what's happening before during and after the cruise!

July 18, 2018
Woodward Dream Cruise

The historic Woodward Dream Cruise is almost here!

This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18. But there's much more going on before, during and after the cruise!

Check out the list of events going on below.

Birmingham - 

Saturday, August 18:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event

Full details can be found at: http://www.birminghamcruiseevent.com/

Berkley -

www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest

Friday, August 17:

  • 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone @ 12 Mile Road & Tyler.
  • 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Games, prizes and FUN! @ 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.
  • 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court @ 12 Mile Road & Robina south and Downtown Business District.
  • 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade @ 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield.
    • Pre-Registrations: Only $10 (Classic Vehicles – 1979 or older)
      • Print & Mail-In
      • Register Online at  http://berkley.maxgalaxy.net  – you will need to create an account and pay with a credit card
      • In-Person: Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina, Berkley, MI 48072, (248) 658-3470
  • 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment

August 17 & 18:

Bloomfield Township - 

www.bloomfieldtwp.org/events

Saturday, August 18 @ 36600 Woodward:

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show & Bill Wells Car Club Classic.
    • Classics only
    • Registration: $50
      • Print & Mail-In
      • In-Person: Bloomfield Twp. Community Relations, 4200 Telegraph, Bloomfield Twp., MI 48303, (248) 642-7608

Ferndale - 

www.FerndaleDreamCruise.com

August 16, 17 & 18: On West Nine Mile

  • Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
    • Thursday, August 16
      • 5:30 PM Ferndale Comm. Concert Band
      • 7:00 PM Shout!, A Beatles Tribute Band
    • Friday, August 17
      • 3:00 PM Rich Satterfield
      • 5:00 PM The Favorites 
      • 7:30 PM American Band
    • Saturday, August 18
      • 1:00 PM Crewsade
      • 3:00 PM Full Tilt
      • 5:00 PM City Beat, a Motown Sound Band
      • 7:30 PM Lookin’ Back, a Bob Seger Tribute Band

Thursday, August 16: On West Nine Mile @ Woodward

Thursday, August 16 on Vester Street.

  • 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Get Reel Movie Night @ dusk.

Friday, August 17: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward

  • 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
  • 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 18th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show with Lights & Sirens Cruise
  • 5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise

Saturday, August 18: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward

  • 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
  • 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 20th Annual Mustang Alley Show
  • 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower

Pontiac - 

https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/

August 18 & 19:

  • 11:00 AM -10:00 PM: Downtown Pontiac Car Show & Live Entertainment
    • Registration: $25
    • Print and Mail-In Only

Royal Oak - 

Friday August 18: Memorial Park

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.

Saturday, August 19:

  • 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower
  • 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: “Cruise In Shoes” 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School Athletic Field.
  • 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Classic Car Show at Northwood Shopping Center.
  • 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show, GM Performance, vendors and food court at Memorial Park.
  • 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Ford Family Zone & 104.3 WOMC @ Pioneer Park.
  • 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Live Entertainment

 

