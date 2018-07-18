2018 Dream Cruise Events
Check out what's happening before during and after the cruise!
The historic Woodward Dream Cruise is almost here!
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18. But there's much more going on before, during and after the cruise!
Check out the list of events going on below.
Birmingham -
Saturday, August 18:
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event
- Event will take place on Old Woodward from Lincoln to Merrill
- Currently looking for volunteers and we have room for more classic cars:
- Volunteer registration form: https://64melinda.wufoo.com/forms/x17m1m7f0650trk/
- Car club application: https://64melinda.wufoo.com/forms/p6cu44f0924xgs/
Full details can be found at: http://www.birminghamcruiseevent.com/
Berkley -
www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest
Friday, August 17:
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone @ 12 Mile Road & Tyler.
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Games, prizes and FUN! @ 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.
- 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court @ 12 Mile Road & Robina south and Downtown Business District.
- 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade @ 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield.
- Pre-Registrations: Only $10 (Classic Vehicles – 1979 or older)
- Print & Mail-In
- Register Online at http://berkley.maxgalaxy.net – you will need to create an account and pay with a credit card
- In-Person: Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina, Berkley, MI 48072, (248) 658-3470
- 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment
August 17 & 18:
Bloomfield Township -
Saturday, August 18 @ 36600 Woodward:
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show & Bill Wells Car Club Classic.
- Classics only
- Registration: $50
- Print & Mail-In
- In-Person: Bloomfield Twp. Community Relations, 4200 Telegraph, Bloomfield Twp., MI 48303, (248) 642-7608
Ferndale -
August 16, 17 & 18: On West Nine Mile
- Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- Thursday, August 16
- 5:30 PM Ferndale Comm. Concert Band
- 7:00 PM Shout!, A Beatles Tribute Band
- Friday, August 17
- 3:00 PM Rich Satterfield
- 5:00 PM The Favorites
- 7:30 PM American Band
- Saturday, August 18
- 1:00 PM Crewsade
- 3:00 PM Full Tilt
- 5:00 PM City Beat, a Motown Sound Band
- 7:30 PM Lookin’ Back, a Bob Seger Tribute Band
Thursday, August 16: On West Nine Mile @ Woodward
- 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Classics & Cruis’n Legends Vehicle Show
- Classics Vehicles (25 years or older)
- Pre-Registrations Only: $20
- Email or Print: https://ferndalemi.seamlessdocs.com/f/2018ClassicsRegistrationForm
- Register Online at https://form.jotform.com/81557294781165
- Mail or In-Person: Ferndale City Hall, 300 East Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220, (248)546-1573
Thursday, August 16 on Vester Street.
- 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Get Reel Movie Night @ dusk.
Friday, August 17: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward
- 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 18th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show with Lights & Sirens Cruise
- Police, Fire or Ambulance vehicles only
- Pre-Registrations Only
- Email or Print: https://ferndalemi.seamlessdocs.com/f/2018_FEVS
- Mail or In-Person: Ferndale City Hall, 300 East Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220, (248)546-1573
- 5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise
Saturday, August 18: On Nine Mile Rd @ Woodward
- 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
- 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 20th Annual Mustang Alley Show
- Entrance Fee: $20
- Online Registration Only: http://mustangalleyon9.com/
- 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower
Pontiac -
https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/
August 18 & 19:
- 11:00 AM -10:00 PM: Downtown Pontiac Car Show & Live Entertainment
- Registration: $25
- Print and Mail-In Only
- For more details: [email protected], (248) 762-1393
Royal Oak -
Friday August 18: Memorial Park
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.
- Registration: $50
- Download the Registration Form.
- Call Sandy Millard, (865) 223-7622 for registration form
Saturday, August 19:
- 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower
- 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: “Cruise In Shoes” 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School Athletic Field.
- 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Classic Car Show at Northwood Shopping Center.
- 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show, GM Performance, vendors and food court at Memorial Park.
- 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Ford Family Zone & 104.3 WOMC @ Pioneer Park.
- 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Live Entertainment