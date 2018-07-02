Celebrate the 4th of July with these essential songs
By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) - Looking for a soundtrack to your Independence Day celebration? We've put together a list of 20 essential songs to put on your 4th of July playlist.
The list includes classic hits like Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A." and Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." It also features more traditional songs like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."
These songs will go perfectly when you're blasting fireworks, grilling meats, hanging by the pool and waving the flag!
Whitney Houston - “The Star-Spangled Banner"
Bruce Springsteen - "Born In The U.S.A."
Miley Cyrus - "Party in the U.S.A."
Brad Paisley - "American Saturday Night"
Tom Petty - "American Girl"
Neil Diamond - "America"
Demi Lovato - "Made In The U.S.A."
Madonna - "American Life"
Toby Keith - "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue"
John Mellencamp - "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A."
Kid Rock, "American Badass"
Don McLean - "American Pie"
The Guess Who - “American Woman”
Simon and Garfunkel - "America"
Sugarland - "Everyday America"
Neil Young - "Rockin' In The Free World"
Kenny Chesney - "American Kids"
The Beach Boys - "Surfin' USA"
Jake Owen - "American Country Love Song"
Celine Dion - “God Bless America”