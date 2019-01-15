16-Year-Old Girl Calls Police On Her Dad For Taking Away Her Cellphone

(104.3 WOMC) -- This case appears to have been an easy call for police.

A teenage girl in Ohio learned a hard lesson from police after she called them to her home on Saturday afternoon, according to the South Euclid Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home in South Euclid, Ohio, around 1:30 p.m. for a theft report.

When they arrived on scene, a 16-year-old girl who had called them said her dad stole her cell phone, according to police.

Officers questioned the father, who said he had taken the phone as a punishment. However, the girl argued she had a right to the phone and insisted it was theft, police say.

That argument didn’t fly. Officers told the girl that having a cell phone under the age of 18 is a privilege, not a right, and suggested she adhere to her father’s rules if she wanted the phone returned.

Police didn’t say how the girl responded to the advice, but no charges were filed.