Boy, 13, Does Yard Work, Trades In Xbox To Buy His Mom A Car

(104.3 WOMC) -- A single mother of three in Nevada was brought to tears after her 13-year old son returned from what she thought, was one of his little odd jobs for money, with a car for the family.

Krystal Preston posted about the surprise on Facebook, along with photos of her son, William, next to the family’s new 1999 white Chevrolet Metro.

“I completely lost it. I started balling my eyes out,” she wrote. “I am speechless … my 13-year-old son bought me a car.”

Preston's post reveals her son earned enough money to buy a used car by mowing lawns and cleaning yards... and by trading in his prized Xbox!

The teen told local broadcast station KOLO-TV that he came across the car on Facebook and asked the woman selling it if he could trade for it or earn it. She eventually agreed.

The teen says he was inspired to surprise his mom with a car after seeing other children surprise their parents with vehicles on YouTube.

“I am so proud of my son,” Preston wrote on Facebook. “He is such a good kid. He may have his days but OMG what 13-year-old kid do you know that buys his mom a car … William, I love you son and thank you.”

People who saw Preston’s story on Facebook, applauded the teen’s generosity.

“Seriously love him!!!! What a great boy you have raised !!!” one person commented.

“He is an amazing kid!” another said.