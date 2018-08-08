LIST: Where to find 104.3 WOMC during Woodward Dream Cruise Week

The Woodward Dream Cruise may be on Aug. 18, but you can catch 104.3 WOMC celebrating it all week long!

If you want to see where we will be at, check the list below.

Monday, August 13, 2018

104.3 WOMC Live Broadcasts from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

104.3 WOMC Live Broadcasts from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast, Triple Nickle, Birmingham, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels

104.3 WOMC 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, 7pm-12m with Steve Kostan.

Thursday, August 16, 2018

104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.

Friday, August 17, 2018

104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Henderson Glass – 3-7pm with Beau Daniels. 27501 Woodward Avenue, Berkley

104.3 WOMC’s Steve Kostan at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue from 7pm-12midnight.

Kroger’s Cruisin’ for Zero Hunger – Join 104.3 WOMC’s Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan for a party benefitting Gleaners Community Food Bank. Live entertainment with Fifty Amp Fuse. Duggan’s South Lot from 5pm-9pm. For tickets go to dreamcruiseparty.com

Saturday, August 18, 2018