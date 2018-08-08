LIST: Where to find 104.3 WOMC during Woodward Dream Cruise Week
August 8, 2018
The Woodward Dream Cruise may be on Aug. 18, but you can catch 104.3 WOMC celebrating it all week long!
If you want to see where we will be at, check the list below.
Monday, August 13, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcasts from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcasts from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast, Triple Nickle, Birmingham, 3pm-7pm with Beau Daniels
- 104.3 WOMC 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, 7pm-12m with Steve Kostan.
Thursday, August 16, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, 3-7pm with Beau Daniels and 7pm-12M with Steve Kostan.
Friday, August 17, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast from Henderson Glass – 3-7pm with Beau Daniels. 27501 Woodward Avenue, Berkley
- 104.3 WOMC’s Steve Kostan at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue from 7pm-12midnight.
- Kroger’s Cruisin’ for Zero Hunger – Join 104.3 WOMC’s Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan for a party benefitting Gleaners Community Food Bank. Live entertainment with Fifty Amp Fuse. Duggan’s South Lot from 5pm-9pm. For tickets go to dreamcruiseparty.com
Saturday, August 18, 2018
- 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower, Live Broadcast and Activities. Ferndale – Mustang Alley, 9 Mile in Ferndale 9am-8pm (Set-up Wednesday) Broadcast with Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan from 11am-1pm.
- 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower, Live Broadcast and Activities. 9am- 8pm. Westborn Market, 27659 Woodward Ave, Berkley. Beau Daniels live broadcast from 5-7pm, 99.5 WYCD live broadcast with Frank Williams Jr. from 11am-3pm
- 104.3 WOMC broadcasting live from the Hagerty Trolley Stop. 26454 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak. Beau Daniels will be broadcasting live from 1-3pm. WOMC Event team will be on site from 12noon-4pm.
- WWJ Newsradio 950 – Traffic Reports throughout the day from the 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower – 12noon-6pm, CVS, Royal Oak 13 Mile & Woodward.
- 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower, Live Broadcast and Activities. 7am- 8pm. CVS, Royal Oak 13 Mile & Woodward. Boogie Bryan broadcasting live from 7am-9am.
- 104.3 WOMC @ Duggan’s Irish Pub, Royal Oak – 104.3 WOMC Woodward Dream Cruise Headquarters – Live Broadcast and Activities, 10am-10pm, (Outside on South lot and Inside Duggan’s) 31501 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak. Pam Rossi from 10am-12noon, Steve Kostan broadcasting 7pm-10pm. North Lot activities throughout the day until 9:30pm on the 104.3WOMC Stage.
- 104.3 WOMC Family Fun Zone – 10am-6pm, Ford Display, DJ, games, photo booth, Clowns & Face Painting and more for the kids! Pioneer Park, Royal Oak Woodward and Balmoral (13 ½ Mile) 987 AMP Radio broadcast with Slacker from 12noon-2pm.
- 104.3 WOMC at Normandy Plaza (Woodward & Normandy, Royal Oak) – Various Vendors and Activities including the drive thru Photo Pit Stop. 9am-8pm
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast and Event Team at Birmingham Lower Triangle 9am-8pm. Jim Johnson Live broadcast from 3pm-5pm.
- 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast and Activities with Event Team at AAA/Birmingham – Live Broadcast with Jim Johnson from 9am-11am.
- 104.3 WOMC Traffic Tower – Live Traffic Reports throughout the day with Michelle Pena. Pontiac. Pike and Woodward, Pontiac 9am-8pm