104.3 WOMC Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon September 27

104.3 WOMC will celebrate its inaugural event raising funds for children treated at Beaumont Children’s.

A Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event, the Radiothon will broadcast live from the South Tower Concourse of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak on Thursday, September 27 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anchoring the production will be 104.3 WOMC personalities Stephen Clark, JoAnne Purtan, Jim Johnson and Beau Daniels, joined by special guests and 104.3 WOMC on-air staff.



Each year, the Radiothon highlights the stories of local patients and families treated at Beaumont Children’s. These stories will include kids like Jonny who is battling cancer for a second time.

Video of Dear Cancer

Another story we will be hearing from is Chloe who is dealing with the effects of a brain tumor.

Video of Dear Voice - CMN Letter Video

Radiothon listeners can become Miracle Makers with a $20 monthly donation. This donation can be made automatically by credit card or through a monthly invoice to pay by check. For the same cost as a trip to the movies, purchasing an album on iTunes or a few cups of coffee, listeners can help save a child’s life by calling 833-870-KIDS (5437) or by texting WOMCKIDS to 51555.Thanks to the support of countless individuals, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are able to ensure that the medical and developmental needs of more than 200,000 infants, children and teens are met each year through Beaumont Children’s. Donations help to purchase lifesaving medical equipment, fund research, support community education and ensure no child is ever turned away regardless of the ability to pay.