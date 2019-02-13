10 Songs To Celebrate Galentine's Day

(104.3 WOMC) -- However you plan on spending Galentine's Day, you'll want some thematic tunes to complement the festivities.

The nonofficial holiday dubbed “Galentine’s Day” was invented on "Parks and Recreation' by Leslie Knope as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.”

Whether you're having all of your girlfriends over for a fancy adult dinner, or eating breakfast for dinner in pajamas, you're going to want to listen to some these songs!

"Girls Just Want To Have Fun" - Cyndi Lauper

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)

"Wannabe" - Spice Girls

Video of Spice Girls - Wannabe (Official Music Video)

"Respect" - Aretha Franklin

Video of Aretha Franklin - Respect [1967] (Original Version)

"Run The World (Girls)" - Beyonce

Video of Beyoncé - Run the World (Girls) (Video - Main Version)

"I'm Every Woman" - Chaka Khan

Video of Chaka Khan - I&#039;m Every Woman

"We Are Never Getting Back Together" - Taylor Swift

Video of Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

"I Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor

Video of I Will Survive

"No Scrubs" - TLC

Video of TLC - No Scrubs (Official Video)

"Independent Women" - Destiny's Child

Video of Destiny&#039;s Child - Independent Women, Pt. 1 (Video)

"Man! I Feel Like A Woman" - Shania Twain