10 Over-the-Top Items in This Year's $100,000 Oscars Gift Bags
Find out what the losers at this year's Academy Awards will be taking home
February 22, 2019
(via KEZK)
While not everyone will walk away from the 2019 Oscars with a trophy in hand, the 25 celebrity nominees in the acting and directing categories will receive an “Everyone Wins” gift bag boasting a six-figure value.
According to Forbes, here are some of the items featured in this year’s swag bag (exact prices not included):
- A luxury small-ship adventure to one Iceland, the Galapagos, the Amazon, Costa Rica, or Panama (valued at $15,000 to $20,000 per person).
- A Yeti Cooler filled with Jarritos, plus a generous donation of the iconic Mexican soda (available in 11 flavors) for the nominee’s choice of charitable event.
- Private therapy sessions with leading phobia relief expert Kalliope Barlis.
- Annual membership to the exclusive MOTA Los Angeles--a cannabis-friendly social club--along with access for three guests.
- Premium A. Junod absinthe handcrafted in Pontalier, France.
- Ten personal training sessions with Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky.
- Limited-edition AP4GooD designer T-shirts.
- A personalized stained-glass portrait by artist John Thoman.
- A weeklong beachfront vacation at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece.
- Limited-edition Blush & Whimsy color-changing lipstick.