The Temptations‘ current lineup will release a new album on May 4th.

All the Time features founding member Otis Williams and his current partners. There’s a contemporary focus — with Sam Smith‘s “Stay With Me” done in a gospel arrangement, as well as The Weeknd‘s “Earned It” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” There are also several original numbers.

Williams — who now sings with Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene — says, “The music carries me. Together, we lift our voices with love and wonder. We had a great time recording All the Time and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

The Tempts also celebrate their history with the bio-musical Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations. The highest-grossing production in the Berkeley, California Repertory Theatre’s history will be staged this summer at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center before heading to Los Angeles, Toronto and, likely in 2019, Broadway.