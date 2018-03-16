Filed Under:demi lovato, Elton John, Q-Tip
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato teamed up for a fresh take on Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which appears on the upcoming tribute album, Revamp.

In a statement about the cover, Q-Tip says, “Elton’s influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless…. He’s a master showman, singer, pianist. He’s the all round goods.”

The spirit of that statement is realized in a new music video released to accompany the song.

A very eccentric dance party sees characters in extravagant costumes vibing to the slow driving beat of the music. Director Hector Dockrill was reportedly inspired by Paris Is Burning, a 1990 ball culture documentary.

Other artists featured on the Revamp album include, Lady Gaga, Queens of the Stone Age, and Florence and the Machine.

