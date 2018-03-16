Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Neil Young is more than just a prolific folk-rock icon: He’s a movie star, tech entrepreneur and writer whose autobiography Waging Heavy Peace earned him comparisons to Stephen King. While Young promotes his new film Paradox (directed by his girlfriend Daryl Hannah) at SXSW in Austin, he revealed that he’s working on another book—and this time, it’s a sci-fi novel.

He treated fans to a brief synopsis of the work, titled Canary. According to the “Unknown Legend” singer, the story follows “a guy who gets busted for a crime.” The protagonist uncovers corruption at the power company where he works and sabotages their plot.

“He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax,” Young said. “And they’re not really using solar. They’re using this s–t – the guy who’s doing this has come up with a way to make bad fuel, the bad energy, this really ugly terrible stuff, and he’s figured out a way to genetically create these animals that s–t, that gives the energy to make the [fuel]. So he’s created this new species. But the species escapes. So it’s a f—in’ mess. It’s a long story. So it’s a novel.”

The futuristic world includes tech innovations like glasses that “broadcast everything that he sees” so adversaries “are watching everything he’s doing and listening to everything.” Young says he has a literary agent and will spend this year finishing Canary.