Photo: Jeff Siner / Sipa / USA Today

Glenn Frey‘s solo career is the focus of Above the Clouds: The Collection. Due May 11th, the four-disc box serves up the key elements of Frey’s music both before and after the Eagles became global superstars.

Here’s the breakdown:

Disc One, subtitled The Very Best of Glenn Frey , offers the big radio hits, such as the Beverly Hills Cop smash “The Heat Is On,” “Smuggler’s Blues,” the soulful Miami Vice ballad “You Belong to the City” and poignant “Soul Searchin’.” It will also be available as a stand-alone disc.

, offers the big radio hits, such as the smash “The Heat Is On,” “Smuggler’s Blues,” the soulful ballad “You Belong to the City” and poignant “Soul Searchin’.” It will also be available as a stand-alone disc. Disc Two explores Frey’s prowess beyond the charts, from the classy to the classic. Included are “After Hours,” his majestic take on “For Sentimental Reasons” and a harmonic nod to The Beach Boys with his cover of “Caroline, No.”

with his cover of “Caroline, No.” Disc Three highlights the early output of Longbranch/Pennywhistle , the duo formed by Frey and JD Souther . Souther went onto collaborate on such pivotal Eagles songs as “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight.”

, the duo formed by Frey and . Souther went onto collaborate on such pivotal Eagles songs as “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight.” Disc Four is a live DVD from Glenn’s July 1992 show in Dublin, Ireland.

If you pre-order Above the Clouds digitally, you’ll instantly receive downloads of the “Lyin Eyes / Take It Easy” medley and “The Heat Is On.”